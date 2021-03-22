xRhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 63.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $6.66 or 0.00011598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 84.1% higher against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $1,296.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002974 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015460 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

