Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $189.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $192.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $185.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $767.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $784.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $802.25 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.29 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

