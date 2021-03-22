Zacks: Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at $557,098.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

