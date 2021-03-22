Zacks: Analysts Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $67,242,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.87. 471,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,081. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

