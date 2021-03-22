Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.58 Billion

Analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce sales of $40.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.35 billion. Cigna reported sales of $38.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $165.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.29 billion to $166.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.21 billion to $176.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna stock opened at $243.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.78. Cigna has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $248.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

