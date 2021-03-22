Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 263,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,056. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $820.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 105,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $13,670,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

