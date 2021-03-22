Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $1.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $34.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.33 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

