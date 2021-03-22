Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. 19,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

