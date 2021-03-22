Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.