Zacks: Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($1.02). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,130. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,687,680. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

