Zacks: Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $223.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.52 million to $226.08 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $238.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $870.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $865.96 million to $873.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.90 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $113.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $74.48 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

