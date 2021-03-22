Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $100.33 and a 12-month high of $252.45.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

