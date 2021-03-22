Zacks: Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $2.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

Shares of NXPI opened at $202.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $209.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.