Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.93. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

SPB opened at $86.92 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.