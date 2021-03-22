Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

