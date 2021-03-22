ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Clarkson Capital

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Clarkson Capital from $30.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. 2,053,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,868. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.