ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

