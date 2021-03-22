Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Sells $121,976.58 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $121,976.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $354,511.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $165,255.40.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 76,806 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

