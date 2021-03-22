Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,912 shares during the quarter. Zynga makes up 11.3% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Zynga worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Zynga by 60.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 138,389 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zynga by 13.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zynga by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zynga by 80.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 101,432 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 194.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 501,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 31,340 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $313,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 121,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,768,676. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

