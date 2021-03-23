$0.02 EPS Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRS shares. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $714.68 million, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 763,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,268. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Antares Pharma by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

