-$0.03 EPS Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.02. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 156,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 468,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

