1,239 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 82.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after acquiring an additional 53,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $306.16 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.