14,210 Shares in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OESX opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 million, a PE ratio of 200.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

