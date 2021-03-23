1,620 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CWT opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

