16,389 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FSR opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

