2,348 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after purchasing an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,742,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 315.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.