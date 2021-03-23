2,373 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

