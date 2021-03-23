25,000 Shares in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAACU. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $693,000.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 26,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,247. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Health Assurance Acquisition Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

