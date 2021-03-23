2,559 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

