29,200 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

