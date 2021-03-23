351,999 Shares in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 351,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,524,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

