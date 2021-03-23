3,521 Shares in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $857.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

