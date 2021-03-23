392 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $370.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $392.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.53 and a 200 day moving average of $273.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

