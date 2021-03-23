671 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

