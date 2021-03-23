6,940 Shares in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of CHIQ opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

