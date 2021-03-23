7,000 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Purchased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,879. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

