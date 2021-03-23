700,000 Shares in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,684,000.

Separately, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in iHuman during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,838,000.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of iHuman in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 target price on the stock.

NYSE IH opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. iHuman Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $31.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

