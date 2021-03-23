7,345 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

