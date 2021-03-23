8,556 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after buying an additional 461,227 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,389,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -119.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

