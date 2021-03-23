8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Volume Tops $11.21 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $11.21 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

