9,504 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Comerica Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.