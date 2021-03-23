A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Shares Up 13%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)’s stock price shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

About A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

