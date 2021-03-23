Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.15

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASCI opened at GBX 306.75 ($4.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.48 ($4.21). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

