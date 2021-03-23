Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADNT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Adient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

