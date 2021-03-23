Adient’s (ADNT) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

NYSE ADNT opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. Adient has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after purchasing an additional 158,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $57,267,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

