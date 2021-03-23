Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.25.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$45.78 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23. The firm has a market cap of C$853.75 million and a PE ratio of -13.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.