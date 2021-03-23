Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after acquiring an additional 145,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 155,506 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

