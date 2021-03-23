Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.80. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,098 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

