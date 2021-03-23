Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEBO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $659.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

