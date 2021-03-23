Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independent Bank by 574.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $503.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

